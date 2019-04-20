John Reid Moore, 65, of Roswell, Ga, passed away at his home on Thursday, April 18, 2019.



He leaves his beloved wife of 39 years, Beth Shoulders Moore; and three daughters Jennifer (Chris) Miller of Augusta, Ga, Kimberly (Scott) Haynes of Roswell, Ga, and Elizabeth Moore of Atlanta, Ga. He also leaves two beautiful granddaughters Henley (age 2) and Emily (2 weeks) Haynes.



Reid was born May 1, 1953, in Washington, D.C. but spent his childhood in Chapel Hill, N.C., and summers in Woods Hole on Cape Cod. He is preceded in death by both parents John Wilson Moore and Natalie (Lee) Bayless Moore of Chapel Hill, N.C. Reid is survived by his sister Marjorie (Howard) Kastrinsky of Nashville, Tenn., brother Steve (Kathy) Moore of Raleigh, N.C., brother Jonathan (Megan) Stuart-Moore of Chapel Hill, N.C., stepmother Ann Stuart of Chapel Hill, N.C., and many nieces and nephews.



Reid attended Davidson College where he met Beth their freshman year. He was an active member of Kappa Alpha fraternity and known for his pranks. Reid graduated from Guilford College and worked in financial management as a CPA throughout his career.



Reid loved raising his girls on the lake in Gainesville, Ga, boating and, most of all, spending time with his family. He also cherished the bi-annual golfing trips with his buddies known as "the Divots."



The Moores will receive family and friends at a visitation on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Poole Funeral Home, 1970 Eagle Drive, Woodstock, Ga, 30189, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. The family will have a private lake burial the next day.



Memorial gifts can be made in honor of John Reid Moore to the Northside Hospital Cancer Foundation (give.northside.com) to provide financial assistance to cancer patients in need.