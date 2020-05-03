John S. Neufel
John S. Neufel
Died April 29, 2020
John S. Neufel, age 73, of Braselton, died Wednesday, April 29. No formal services are planned. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 3, 2020.
