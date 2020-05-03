Or Copy this URL to Share

John S. Neufel

Died April 29, 2020

John S. Neufel, age 73, of Braselton, died Wednesday, April 29. No formal services are planned. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

