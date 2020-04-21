|
Mr. John Stringer, age 89, of Gainesville, passed away Monday, April 20.
Mr. Stringer was born in Hall County to the late Charlie Washington and Venie Peck Stringer. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by wife, Charlotte Stringer; siblings, Lone Stringer, Mary Lou Stringer, Verdelle Stringer Chambers, Jim Stringer, Sallie Mae Stringer Collins, Tom Stringer, Winston Stringer, Charles Stringer, and Idessa Stringer Tankersley.
He loved being outdoors, gardening and tending to his honeybees. He had a soft spot for animals of all kinds, making sure to feed the birds every morning. He was known for his love of holiday decorating and baking, often sharing his creations with family and friends.
He began playing the piano in church at an early age, loved singing hymns and continued to play the organ at White Creek Baptist Church until his passing. He was a true jack-of-all-trades and spent his life taking care of his family. He loved God and his family with all of his heart and was quick to share how blessed he was. While he will be deeply missed, his family is comforted by knowing that he has joined Nana in the Heavenly Choir.
Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Stanley London, Cleveland, and Judy and Ken Turk, Gainesville; grandchildren, Matthew and Kimberly London, Cleveland, Katie and Cody Honeycutt, Cornelia, Brice and Kendyl Burke, Mobile, AL, Andrew London, Marietta, Jonathan Turk, Gainesville; great-grandchildren, Madilynn London, Kori London, Marlee London, Blakely Honeycutt, and Saylor Honeycutt; sisters-in-law, Vergia Stringer, Clermont, and Teresa Holbrooks, Clarkesville; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Stanley and Mary Barden, Dalton; special extended family, Arvin and Florence Turk, Gainesville, and Rebecca Turk, Atlanta; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to White Creek Baptist Church, Cleveland, GA.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 21, 2020