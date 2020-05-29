Or Copy this URL to Share

John Thomas Hall

Died May 23, 2020

John Thomas Hall, 83, of Cumming, and formerly of Norcross, died Saturday, May 23. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.

