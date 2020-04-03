Home

John Thomas Watson Sr.


1934 - 2020
John Thomas Watson Sr. Obituary
John Thomas Watson, Sr., age 85 of Mt. Airy passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Born on August 31, 1934, Mr. Watson was the son of the late Luther and Vergie Murray Watson. He graduated from Banks County High School in 1953. Mr. Watson attended Antioch Baptist Church. He was the owner and operator of Watson Small Engine until his retirement.

Survivors include son Frankie Watson of Mt. Airy, son and daughter in law Tommy and Lynn Watson of Mt. Airy, daughter Debbie Fuller of Homer, grandchildren Courtney Barnes of Savannah and Cody Haynie of Homer as well as four great grandchildren.

A private interment will take place at Antioch Baptist Church cemetery with a public service to be held at a later date.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 3, 2020
