John Walter Cronic
Died June 4, 2020
John Walter Cronic, 86, of Clermont, died June 4. Due to current health concerns, private graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 10, 2020.