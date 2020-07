Or Copy this URL to Share

John Walter VanMeter

Died July 21, 2020

John Walter VanMeter, age 55, of Jefferson, who passed away on Tuesday, July 21. A Gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, July 26 at 6:30 PM, at 926 Davis Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.

Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson.

