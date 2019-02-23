John Walton Merck, age 83 of Cumming, formerly of Cornelia, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019.



Born on March 28, 1935 in Cornelia, he was a son of the late Walton Merck and Irene Wuthrich Kyle. Mr. Merck was a United States Navy veteran and was formerly employed with Mabry and Haynes. He was a member of Level Grove Baptist Church and was currently attending Union Hill Baptist Church in Alpharetta. He loved his wife and family and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening in his spare time.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Merck was also preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Emma Mae ""Jo"" Whitworth Merck; brother, Doug Kyle; sister, Louise Jones.



Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Don and Revonda Rich of Rochester, Michigan; daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Terry Kelly of Acworth; grandchildren, Michael and Sydney Rich both of Dallas, Texas; brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Susan Kyle of Cornelia; sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen Woodall Dotson (Ron) of Mt. Airy; sister-in-law, Vicky Kyle of Mt. Airy; special nieces, Kathy Jane Woodall Thomas and Helen Hunnicutt both of Cornelia; numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Funeral services are 11 am on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart. Interment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by the United States Navy.



The family will receive friends from 9:30 am until the service hour on Tuesday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.



An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com



McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia (706/778-8668) is in charge of arrangements. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary