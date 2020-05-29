John Wiley Stanley, Jr.
Died May 26, 2020
On Tuesday May 26, John Wiley Stanley, Jr. was called to his eternal home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He left this world surrounded by his family and friends whether there physically or not. If you knew John, you were always with him because you were carried in his heart always. The reunion that was had on that day is one that cannot be imagined by our human minds. The family and friends that he saw is what he had waited on and strived for so long. He is in the place that he knew was there waiting on him with his Lord, his bride and many more.
John is preceded in death by his loving wife Norma Whitmire Stanley of 73 years, his parents John and Mary Stanley (Big Mama and Big Daddy), sister, Lora, and brothers, Horace and Thomas, along with many other family and friends.
John is survived by their three children Barry Stanley, Donna Dacus (Dan), and Ken Stanley. Grampa had five grandchildren Diane Andreasen (Carl), Amanda Abernathy (Kevin), Adam Stanley (Elizabeth), Emma Rae Stanley, and Anna Grace Stanley. He also had eight great grandchildren Walker Andreasen, Ava Abernathy, Laura Andreasen, Bency Stanley, Hudson Abernathy, John and James Pierson, and Addison Lummus, nephews Buddy Ashmore (Jane) and Eddie Ashmore (Linda), brother in law and sister in law, John Whitmire and Joyce Whitmire, and sister in laws, Ruth Rogers, Rosalee Propes, and Nelda Daniel. We were so blessed by his presence! What a day that will be when we get heaven and are all together again!
John was a man with many accomplishments and endeavors in his life. He was an intelligent man that shared his knowledge and wisdom with anyone that asked. John served in the United States Navy where he fought for his country from December 16th, 1942 to February 11, 1946. He stormed the beaches of Normandy and fought for the country that he loved along with his brothers and comrades. He fought for the family that he left behind. He fought for every single individual that lived in the United States of America. John loved his country. John was a mason for 70 years and he loved and enjoyed serving as a mason. He was a lifelong member of Kiwanis International. John was a businessman. John and Norma owned Gainesville Industrial Supply for 30 years. They worked hand in hand to serve the large and small communities throughout Georgia in so many ways from the smallest jobs, changing a belt on someone's lawnmower to the bigger jobs, like machinery for chicken plants and different factories. John served on multiple boards including the Civil Service. During his time on the Civil Service Board, he was asked to oversee an election as interim Probate Judge for a time when the recent judge was dismissed for whatever reason and John took over and got the job done. He was also the chairman of Northeast Georgia Medical Center Board for many years. He was an avid member of the Georgia Antique Engine Club and loved his little engine collection. He was also served with the Boys Club. He worked and helped so many in the community. John put more hard work and dedication he had into these places then and they never left his heart when he was unable to go and do like he had before. He kept up through different resources about how these places were doing and was always wanting to do more and serve always and he did in his own way.
One of the most important parts of his life was serving as a deacon at Dewberry Baptist Church #1 for 40+ years. John and Norma's church family was just that, they were all family. They were devoted members at Dewberry #1 for approximately 70+ years. They loved and prayed for this church and the people in it faithfully. The strives that this church was and is making and has made was exciting to them and they always wanted to know what was next. Physically have not been able to be at church in a while but spiritually, emotionally and mentally they couldn't have been closer.
John loved life and he hit all obstacles head on with his bride by his side whether physically or emotionally, he did it! The strength and the determination that John had was unmeasurable!
He lived every day, every minute, every second to the full. John loved to talk to everyone about everything, loved watching RFDTV, loved Sunday afternoons with Gramma watching gospel, loved the golf channel, loved traveling with Norma in the motor home, loved his family, loved hugs and kisses, loved his grandchildren and his great grandchildren, loved pancakes, loved hot tea, loved wood working and talking about it with Richard, loved watching Bobby with Gramma, loved anytime that was spent with anyone that came to visit such as Vickie, loved taking trips to different engine shows with Uncle John and other friends, loved collecting gasoline antique engines, loved sharing his knowledge with others about his collection, loved going to the Hiawassee fair, loved the Indian Summer Festival, loved gardening, loved Wednesdays with Deana and Anne, loved watching birds with Gramma, loved jeep rides in the pastures to the lady slipper patch, loved working at the church alongside many that he has now been reunited with like Leon Clark, loved Captain D fish and slaw, loved Chick fil a mac and cheese, loved Pam's Danish aka Pam's special cake, loved Jacki's butter peas, loved sitting beside Gramma every day and hearing about how everyone is doing because as he said she answers the phone, loved talking to friends from the past like Ralph and Joan and no time had passed, loved going white water rafting on the Nantahala up until his 70's "one of the best rudder men ever", loved just time spent in the best way that he could have spent it. John was not able to move much the last few years, but no one could have done more or prayed more or pondered more for any of us. The prayer lives that Grampa and Gramma had is one that you would know when they said they are praying you were covered and loved more in that moment than any other time. John loved life!
Thank you to everyone for the prayers, the love, the food, the fellowship, the encouragement, the visits, etc. Thank you to Jenny with Encompass Hospice. Thank you to Deb Carter for loving them and being there. No one could have done more and taken care of them better. You are and always will be a part of our family. Thank you for spoiling them absolutely rotten as they would say. They deserved it and more!
In the time that we are living now, we will have a small graveside service only at Dewberry Baptist Church #1 Cemetery at 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 29. We will be having a memorial service to honor and remember John and Norma for extended family and friends at a later date.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to Dewberry Baptist Church #1 c/o Vickie Reece 5807 Henson Road Gainesville Georgia 30506 to help with various projects there that John and Norma held close to their hearts.
Grow old along with me, the best is yet to be! Together forever! Praise the Lord it is well with their souls today!!!
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
