John William Lacy, 49, of Auburn, GA passed away unexpectedly on November 20th, 2020.
Private services were on November 27th held at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel and Gardens at 2:00 PM.
John was born in Glendale, California, to Carl (Pappy) and Bettye Lacy on July 19th, 1971. He went to Riverside High School in Washington, where he met the love of his life DeLana Bjornson. They were married in a beautiful ceremony on September 14th, 1991 in Carl and Bettye's backyard. John and DeLana went on to proudly raise three amazing children.
John was an expert in his field and worked his way up the ladder from sweeping up job sites to ultimately becoming a construction project manager A career inspired by his brother, Ron, who he always looked up to. While he was known as a hard-working and dedicated employee, his family and friends were his true priority.
John was known as everyone's favorite person. He will be remembered most for his humor, loyalty, and sincerity. He was many things to many people; a teacher, a buddy, a partner in crime (Billy) and a friend. He knew what you needed most in any moment and would provide that for you while remaining his authentic self. John was not simply a person, he was an experience. There was no one better to take you to a sporting event, a concert or anything else he considered wicked-awesome-cool.
He was a collector of many things, most importantly his Hot Wheels that he began with Johnny, the cards he would get autographed when he went to baseball games with Ashley and the concert t-shirts he collected after thrashing in the pit with Kailey.
John's greatest honor was to be known as Husband, Dad, Brother, Son, Uncle "Buck", and Friend to all.
John is preceded in death by his parents Carl and Bettye Lacy.
John is survived by his wife of 29 years DeLana, his three children Johnny, Ashley and Kailey. His brother Ron Lacy (Trisha Jones), Sister-in-Laws Teressa Lacy and Tanya Pope. His nieces and nephews Savannah Frye, JoHannah Pilon, Courtney (Jared) Gilster, Ronnie Lacy, Justin Pope, Caston Lacy, and Brooklyn Pope.
The family asks in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to Toys for Tots, as John believed in the magic of Christmas and that everyone should have toys.
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924 Share memories of John at hamiltonmillchapel.com