Feb. 25, 1941-April 4, 2019

Mr. John William Satterfield, known also as Chub, went to his heavenly home on April 4, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel with Reverend Maxey Ladd, Reverend Paul Wade and Reverend Joe Peyton officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm the day of the service. Interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Chub was born February 25, 1941, son of the late Grady and Maxine (Green) Satterfield. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Richard Satterfield. He was a member of Riverbend Baptist Church, where he served faithfully until his health failed. He was a graduate of NHHS, a member of Clermont Masonic Lodge#512, Past OES, and was retired from the Teamsters. As long as J.W. was healthy, he was a participant in sports. His goal was to learn, play and teach his sons to do their best in all.

Chub loved his family; he is survived by his wife, Cheryl Satterfield; sons and daughters-in-law, Ryan and Kim Satterfield and Kevin and Leah Satterfield; grandchildren, Peri, Peyton and Micah; step-children Andy Wallis and Daphne Dale; and Five step-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Mildred Andrews Brewer.

The family wishes to acknowledge the nursing staff of Northeast Georgia Hospice, for their kindness and love they have shown to the Satterfield family during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Attention Office of Development or Riverbend Baptist Church Building Fund.

Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel, Gainesville. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary