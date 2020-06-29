John Woroschinski
Died June 25, 2020
John Woroschinski, 85 of Gainesville, died June 25. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 2 in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 29, 2020.