1/
Johnnie Katherine "Kay" Sulc
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnnie Katherine Sulc
Died October 3, 2020
Johnnie Katherine "Kay" Sulc, 91, died Saturday, October 3rd. The family welcomes friends to Kay's Celebration of Life on Thursday, October 8 at 11 a.m. at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Livestream video of the service will be available at www.schoedinger.com on Johnnie "Kay" Sulc's webpage, where memories and condolences can also be shared.
Additionally, the family will receive friends from 10 am until 11 am on Saturday, October 10th at McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home in Cornelia with the graveside service at Level Grove Cemetery to follow at 11:30 am. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, GA and Schoedinger Northwest Chapel of Columbus, OH.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home
175 VFW Post Road
Cornelia, GA 30531
(706) 778-8668
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved