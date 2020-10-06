Johnnie Katherine Sulc
Died October 3, 2020
Johnnie Katherine "Kay" Sulc, 91, died Saturday, October 3rd. The family welcomes friends to Kay's Celebration of Life on Thursday, October 8 at 11 a.m. at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Livestream video of the service will be available at www.schoedinger.com
on Johnnie "Kay" Sulc's webpage, where memories and condolences can also be shared.
Additionally, the family will receive friends from 10 am until 11 am on Saturday, October 10th at McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home in Cornelia with the graveside service at Level Grove Cemetery to follow at 11:30 am. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, GA and Schoedinger Northwest Chapel of Columbus, OH.