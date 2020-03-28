|
Mrs. Johnnie Ruth Reynolds, age 79 of Gainesville, passed away on Friday, March 27, at The Landings Assisted Living following an extended illness. Graveside services are scheduled for Sunday, March 29, at 3:30 pm in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Mike Taylor will officiate. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 29, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. Due to the mandated regulations the visitation service will be a drop-in visitation only, allowing 10 people at a time visiting in the parlor. Mrs. Reynolds was born December 28, 1940 in Gainesville, Georgia to the late Sherman Shockley and Mary Hudgins Shockley. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist Faith. Johnnie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Quentin Reynolds, Jr. and her daughter, Vicki Lynn Reynolds. Mrs. Reynolds is survived by her sons & daughters-in-law, Steve & Geri Reynolds and Chris & Judy Reynolds, all of Flowery Branch, grandchildren, Jonathan Reynolds of Flowery Branch and Justin & Jules Reynolds of Gainesville. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 28, 2020