Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020
3:30 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnnie Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnnie Ruth Reynolds


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnnie Ruth Reynolds Obituary
Mrs. Johnnie Ruth Reynolds, age 79 of Gainesville, passed away on Friday, March 27, at The Landings Assisted Living following an extended illness. Graveside services are scheduled for Sunday, March 29, at 3:30 pm in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Mike Taylor will officiate. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 29, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. Due to the mandated regulations the visitation service will be a drop-in visitation only, allowing 10 people at a time visiting in the parlor. Mrs. Reynolds was born December 28, 1940 in Gainesville, Georgia to the late Sherman Shockley and Mary Hudgins Shockley. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist Faith. Johnnie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Quentin Reynolds, Jr. and her daughter, Vicki Lynn Reynolds. Mrs. Reynolds is survived by her sons & daughters-in-law, Steve & Geri Reynolds and Chris & Judy Reynolds, all of Flowery Branch, grandchildren, Jonathan Reynolds of Flowery Branch and Justin & Jules Reynolds of Gainesville. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -