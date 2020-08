Johnny Dennis Parr

August 18, 2020

Johnny Dennis Parr, age 56 of Gillsville, died Tuesday, August 18th. The family will receive friends 5-8 PM Thursday, August 27th at Ivie Funeral Home. The family request that social distancing guidelines be followed and masks be worn. The family will be at the residence. Arrangements by Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.

