Johnny H. Oliver
1935 - 2020
Johnny H. Oliver, Sr.
Died September 20, 2020
Johnny H. Oliver, Sr. age 85, of Jefferson, died Sunday, September 20th. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 24th at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 23rd from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
