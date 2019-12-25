|
|
Johnny Hoyt Nix Sr., age 76, died suddenly at home on Saturday, December 21. He was born June 8, 1943 in Gainesville, where he lived all his life. Johnny graduated from Gainesville High School in 1961, and then received his BBA from the University of Georgia. He had a passion for golf and a love of automobiles. Johnny served in the US Army Reserves from 1967 to 1973. During his career, he owned his own business, Gainesville Realty, worked for Century 21 and Equitable Insurance. As an active member of the Gainesville Jaycees, Johnny held several offices including president. Johnny is preceded by his parents Hoyt and Betty Nix. He is survived by his former wife, Sandra Ashendorf Nix, his two sons, Johnny Hoyt Nix JR (Jack) and William Stephens Nix, and his brother Jimmy Guy Nix. Also surviving are his two granddaughters Megan Amanda Nix, Sarah Elizabeth Nix and his nephew Zachary Williams Nix. A viewing will be held at Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville on Thursday, December 26 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Alta Vista Cemetery. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville has care of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 25, 2019