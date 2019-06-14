Johnny L. White, age 57 of Lula, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Born in Thomaston, Ga on Feb. 2, 1962 to the late John Lafayette (J.L.) and Frances Ruth Crisp White. Mr. White worked in the maintenance department for Banks County and once served as the captain of the Hollingsworth Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed riding motorcycles with his crew, fishing and Hot Rods; he was an avid Georgia Fan and loved his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother-in-laws, Kenneth Cochran and Terry Mote.

Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Ashley & Jeremy Echols of Lula; son and fiancé, Cody Michael White & Katie Bradley of Commerce; 2 grandchildren; fiancé, Stephanie McDonald of Lula and her children, Cole Hix, Caelon and Caitlin McDonald all of Lula; sisters and brothers-in-law, Brenda & Daniel Webb of Dawsonville, Joan Cochran of Commerce, Carolyn Mote of Lula, Peggy & Hoyt Lovell of Gillsville and Delores & Rev. Tony Goss of Clarkesville; several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Rock Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Derek Howard, Daniel Webb, Rev. Tony Goss and Rev. Chris Webb officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Rev. Chris Webb officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday and from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Flowers are accepted.



McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia Published in gainesvilletimes.com on June 14, 2019