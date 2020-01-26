Home

Johnny Lee Skinner


1944 - 2020
Johnny Lee Skinner Obituary
Johnny Lee Skinner, died Sunday, January 19. A lifelong resident of Hall County. Mr. Skinner was 75 years old at the time of his passing. Mr. Skinner is survived by one remaining sister, Mrs. Anita Paulette Froelich of Buford. Mr. Skinner's children are Scarlett Renee Skinner of Gainesville, John M. Skinner of Buford, William Jody Skinner of Lula, Janet Marie Cummings of Flowery Branch, Kimberly Ann Bridges of Flowery Branch. Mr. Skinner had 6 Grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren at the time of passing. In lieu of flowers, will you please make a donation to American Lung Society
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 26, 2020
