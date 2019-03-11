Nov. 7, 1939-March 10, 2019

Johnny Mac Little, 79, of Oakwood passed away Sunday March 10, 2019 following a sudden illness.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Phil Carpenter and Rev. Blake Trent officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 pm until 8:00 p.m.

Born on November 7, 1939 in Gainesville he was the son of the late John Henry Little and Mescal (Mac) Garrett Little. Mr. Little was a graduate of Lyman Hall High School. He entered the U.S. Army in 1963 and served until 1965. While in the service, Mr. Little served in the Honor Guard and served on the detail for the funeral of President John F. Kennedy.

Mr. Little went to work for Colonial Foods as a meat cutter and later went to work for Big Star where he was Market Manager. He was also Market manager at A & P and retired from Bi-Lo. Johnny played in the Chattahoochee Golf Association every Wednesday. At the time of his death, Mr. Little attended Sugar Hill Baptist Church.

Johnny loved his family, church and playing golf with his friends.

Mr. Little is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carol Little of Oakwood; son, Scott Little of Dawsonville; sister and brother in law, Jane and Raymond Hudgins of Clarksville and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville is in charge of arrangements. Published in gainesvilletimes.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019