Johnny Marshall Edwards
Died September 7, 2020
Johnny Marshall Edwards, 65 of Gainesville, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020.
Johnny was a graduate of Johnson High School and served in the United States Navy. He was a self-employed contractor and specialized in custom cabinets. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Oakwood. Johnny's motto was there are only 2 ways to do things… His Way and The Wrong Way! He will be remembered as the best chef and grill master of the family. He had the best laugh. He could be tough on us at times because he expected us to do right and live right. He was the best husband, Dad, Papa, brother, uncle & friend.
Johnny was preceded in death by his Parents, Harold S. and Doris Chamblee Edwards and Father-in-Law, Wiley Sanders.
He is survived by Wife, Gwen Sanders Edwards; Children, Amy Edwards, Lindsey & Jeffery Smith; Grandsons, Alex Allen, Crawford John Smith, and Kory Cofield; Brothers, Kenny & Debbie Edwards, Chris & Cindy Edwards; Brother-In-Law, Troy & Susie Sanders; Sister-In-Law, Deborah Sanders Fraser; Mother-In-Law, B.J. Sanders Tjepkema & Paul; Nieces & Nephews, Ginger & Chris Cain, Ryan & Christin Edwards, Ashley & Hank Hollifield, Tyler & Kandi Sanders, Kyle & Carrie Mooney, Katlyn Mooney, Harold & Kerri Fraser, Michael & Emily Fraser. He is also survived by many Great Nieces & Nephews and Special Friends, Tom & Jane Morris and Gregg & Teresa Sheffield.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic social distancing will need to be observed for everyone's health and safety. Masks are recommended.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Oakwood or your favorite charity
.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com