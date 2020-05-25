Or Copy this URL to Share

Johnny Monroe Benefield

Died May 22, 2020

Johnny Monroe Benefield, age 85, of Lula, died Friday, May 22. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

