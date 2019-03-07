Jonathan Riffe was born Nov. 6,1966 to the belated Constance Garner and John Riffe in Gainesville, GA.

He left behind sisters and brothers Carla Brooks, Cynthia Randolph, Ricky Few, Anthony Few, George Garner and Arether Wright. Nieces and nephews. And great nieces and nephews.

Psalms 23:4 Even when I walk in the valley of darkness, I will fear no evil for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff-they comfort me.

I know you are there with mom and dad looking over us. I know you are making them laugh with your amazing sense of humor. You are beating them in cards and I hear you saying "what you got sis we gone catch them!" You are gone but never forgotten my Brother.

Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday March 9, 2019 from the chapel of Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel, Gainesville.