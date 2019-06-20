Died June 17, 2019

Jonelle Cash, 76 of Flowery Branch passed away Monday June 17, 2019 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Born in Jackson County, Miss Cash had lived in Hall County for all of her life. She was the daughter of the late Jacob Delbert and Cora Lou Tanner Cash. She was a graduate of South Hall High School Class of 1961, and worked for 35 years at Con-Agra as an Administrative Assistant before retiring. Miss Cash was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Jonelle was preceded in death by her brother, Lee Cash.

Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law, Florence and Lloyd Smee, Flowery Branch; sister, Lucy Barnett, Flowery Branch; 2 nieces, 2 nephews, 2 great nephews and 1 great niece along with a number of cousins also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday June 22, 2019 in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Rev. Scott Wilson and Rev. David Gravitt will officiate. Interment will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Rob Bruce officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday June 21 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and again Saturday from 1-3 p.m.

