Jordan Matthew Lee
Died June 15, 2020
Jordan Matthew Lee, age 25, of Jefferson, died Monday, June 15. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 19 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home. The burial will follow in the Evans Memory Gardens. The visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Evans Funeral Home. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home
1350 Winder Highway
Jefferson, GA 30549
(706) 367-5467
