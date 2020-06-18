Jordan Matthew Lee

Died June 15, 2020

Jordan Matthew Lee, age 25, of Jefferson, died Monday, June 15. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 19 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home. The burial will follow in the Evans Memory Gardens. The visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Evans Funeral Home. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store