Jordan Matthew Lee
Died June 15, 2020
Jordan Matthew Lee, age 25, of Jefferson, died Monday, June 15. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 19 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home. The burial will follow in the Evans Memory Gardens. The visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Evans Funeral Home. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 18, 2020.