Jose Estrada
Died June 13, 2020
Jose Estrada, 69, of Gainesville died June 13, 2020. Funeral services will be held Wednesday June 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Hillside Chapel Funeral Home in Gainesville. Arrangements by Hillside Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 16, 2020.