Jose Santos Gomez Sabala

Died October 15, 2020

Jose Santos Gomez Sabala, 38, of Gainesville died Thursday October 15th. A time of gathering with friends and family and a brief service will be Saturday October 24th from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel. His remains will be buried in Honduras. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gainesville.



