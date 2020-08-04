Joseph Chandler Anderson

Died July 31, 2020

Joseph Chandler Anderson, age 81, of Dahlonega, died Friday, July 31st. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, August 1st from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM, and on Sunday, August 2nd from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM. A going home celebration will be held on Sunday, August 2nd at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the cemetery of Solid Rock Baptist Church. Arrangements by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega.

