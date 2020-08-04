1/
Joseph Chandler Anderson
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Chandler Anderson
Died July 31, 2020
Joseph Chandler Anderson, age 81, of Dahlonega, died Friday, July 31st. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, August 1st from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM, and on Sunday, August 2nd from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM. A going home celebration will be held on Sunday, August 2nd at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the cemetery of Solid Rock Baptist Church. Arrangements by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Underwood Funeral Home
2068 Highway 19 North
Dahlonega, GA 30533
706-864-4159
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved