Joseph Christopher Cofer, 28, of Athens, Ga, born Oct. 31, 1990, died unexpectedly in a car accident on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. He will be laid to rest in a plot near his father, Frank H. Cofer, Jr., by whom he was preceded in death. He will be forever missed by his beloved mother Ginny Atves Cofer, brother Frank H. Cofer III, sister Katherine Cofer-Rupp, brother-in-law Shannon Rupp, nephew Elliot Rupp, and numerous friends and extended family members.



Joey was an old soul in a young man's body and a beloved son of God who always remained the apple of his parents' eyes. A spirited and tenacious go-getter, he exhibited incredible will and determination whenever he set out to achieve a goal. In 2015, he started a raw dog food business, a venture that enabled him to combine his entrepreneurial skills with his love of animals, especially his treasured rescue dog Haley. He was an accomplished self-taught pianist who could play many of the world's classical masterpieces. An avid outdoorsman and lover of nature, he was always at home in the North Georgia woods.



Although his numerous gifts and talents are marred by his untimely death, he will forever be loved and remembered as the charismatic, blue-eyed brother whose genuine smile could light up any room.



The family will receive condolences on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Memorial Park South Flowery Branch from 6-8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held 3 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Flowery Branch. Interment will follow at Memorial Park South Cemetery.



Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary