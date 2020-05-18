Joseph Dale Chambless
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Dale Chambless
Died May 13, 2020
Joseph Dale Chambless, age 84, of Cumming, died Wednesday, May 13. A private family service will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, May 17, at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. The service will be streamed on McDonald and Son Funeral Home Facebook Page. Interment will follow at a later date in Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Funeral service
03:00 PM
MCDONALD & SON FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MCDONALD & SON FUNERAL HOME
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040-2134
(770) 886-9899
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved