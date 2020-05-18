Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph Dale Chambless

Died May 13, 2020

Joseph Dale Chambless, age 84, of Cumming, died Wednesday, May 13. A private family service will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, May 17, at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. The service will be streamed on McDonald and Son Funeral Home Facebook Page. Interment will follow at a later date in Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.

