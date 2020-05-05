Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Joseph's life story with friends and family

Share Joseph's life story with friends and family

Joseph Donald Bellville

Died May 2, 2020

Joseph Donald Bellville, 78, of Clermont, died Saturday, May 2. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 6, at 4:00 p.m. at W.R. Strickland and Sons Chapel. Arrangements by W.R. Strickland & Sons, Clermont.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store