Died May 2, 2020
Joseph Donald Bellville, 78, of Clermont, died Saturday, May 2. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 6, at 4:00 p.m. at W.R. Strickland and Sons Chapel. Arrangements by W.R. Strickland & Sons, Clermont.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
