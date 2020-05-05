Joseph Donald Bellville
Died May 2, 2020
Joseph Donald Bellville, 78, of Clermont, died Saturday, May 2. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 6, at 4:00 p.m. at W.R. Strickland and Sons Chapel. Arrangements by W.R. Strickland & Sons, Clermont.
Died May 2, 2020
Joseph Donald Bellville, 78, of Clermont, died Saturday, May 2. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 6, at 4:00 p.m. at W.R. Strickland and Sons Chapel. Arrangements by W.R. Strickland & Sons, Clermont.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 5, 2020.