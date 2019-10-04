|
Joseph Edward "Joe B" Bray was born October 13, 1946 in Gainesville, Georgia to the late John William Bray and the late Eliza Bray. He was called home to be with the Lord on September 26. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Roy Calvin Noel, Jr. Survivors include daughter, Kendra (Tarus) Brown Choice; grandchildren, Tarus Avery Choice and Kason Choice; sisters, Bunnie Bray and Marvene Bray Noel; niece, Johnetta (Jerel) Robinson; nephews, Justin Noel and Jorey Noel; great nephew, Kyler Robinson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 5, at 2:00 p.m. at St. John Baptist Church. Burial will be in Alta Vista Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, October 4, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. The family will receive family and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Dexter T. Sims Mortuary, LLC, Gainesville, has charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 4, 2019