Joseph "Joe" Edward Rowland
Died July 11, 2019
Joseph "Joe" Edward Rowland, age 89, of Alto, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the funeral home prior to the service. Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 13, 2019