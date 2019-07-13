Home

Services
Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel - Baldwin
1370 Industrial Blvd
Baldwin, GA 30511
(706) 778-7123
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel - Baldwin
1370 Industrial Blvd
Baldwin, GA 30511
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel - Baldwin
1370 Industrial Blvd
Baldwin, GA 30511
Joseph Edward "Joe" Rowland Obituary
Joseph "Joe" Edward Rowland
Died July 11, 2019
Joseph "Joe" Edward Rowland, age 89, of Alto, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the funeral home prior to the service. Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 13, 2019
