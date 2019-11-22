Home

Joseph Lawton Estes Jr.


1923 - 2019
Joseph Lawton Estes Jr. Obituary
Mr. Joseph Lawton Estes Jr., age 96 of Winder, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, at Magnolia Estates of Winder. Mr. Estes was a member of the Winder First Baptist Church, Winder First United Methodist Church, and most recently, after retirement, the Gainesville First United Methodist Church. He was the founder of Estes Insurance Agency which is now operated as Winder Insurance Center. Mr. Estes will be best remembered as a man who cared deeply for both his family and this community. Mr. Estes is preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Jacobs Estes; daughter, Lynn Estes Cain; parents, Joseph Lawton Estes Sr. and Thelma Woodruff Estes; and sister, Joyce Estes Burton. Mr. Estes is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Della Estes of Winder; six grandchildren, Melanie Cain Couch, Catherine Cain Martin, Russell Estes Shepley, Nathan Eavenson Shepley, Collin Niles Shepley, and Myles Fielding Shepley; and seven great-grandchildren also survive. Per the request of the family, a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 22, 2019
