|
|
Joseph Loyd Martin. age 82 of Gainesville, passed away Monday, November 18, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Strickland officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Born on January 29, 1937 in Gainesville he was the son of the late Thomas and Ola Mae Gilleland Martin. In addition to his parents, Mr. Martin is preceded in death by a number of brothers and sisters. Mr. Martin was a veteran of the United States Army Reserve. He retired from Chicopee Manufacturing and was a longtime member of Christ Place Church. The family's loss is Heaven's gain. A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather (Papa), Mr. Martin is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ellen Cronic Martin of Gainesville; daughters and sons in law, Robin and Wayne Simpson of Flowery Branch, Rachel and Jody Tipton of Flowery Branch, Rebecca and Keith Towe of Braselton; grandchildren: Cody Simpson, Dylan Simpson, Brooke Alvial, Kelsey Tipton, Skylar Tipton, Jacob Towe, Joshua Towe, Jordan Towe; sister, Shirley Byrd Hughes of Gainesville and a number of other relatives. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 20, 2019