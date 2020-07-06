1/
Joseph Minor "Joe" Porter Jr.
1925 - 2020
Joseph Minor Porter, Jr.
Died July 4, 2020
Joseph "Joe" Minor Porter, Jr. age 95 of Chestnut Mountain, died Saturday July 4th. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday July 9 at the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce. Due to the current pandemic Mr. Porter's room will be open at 2p.m. Monday July 6 but the family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jul. 6, 2020.
