Funeral services are scheduled Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Ward's Funeral Home for Joseph Winn Hudgins, 54, of Athens. The Rev. Charles "Chip" Penland will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm. Mr. Hudgins died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer.



Winn Hudgins was a survivor. He survived diabetes. He survived a stroke. He survived a heart attack. He survived and thrived following kidney and pancreas transplants. He was beneficiary of a fundraiser-the Team for Transplants Annual Benefit Golf Tournament-for six years. He was preceded in death by his mother, Florene Darracott Hudgins



Winn was there every year for the tournament, held in Watkinsville, even when he didn't feel like participating. He was there to support the men and women who helped raise money for his and others' organ transplants.



Memorial contributions may be sent online or by mail to a camp for diabetics, Camp Adam Fisher, P.O. Box 2543, Columbia, S.C. 29202.



Winn was a friendly, active soul who made friends easily with his quick smile and easygoing nature. He enjoyed holding forth about any subject with people of all ages. If you wanted to know about cars, all you had to do was ask him. He knew the automobile industry and its products very well.



In his more active years, he enjoyed church league basketball, mountain bike riding, and golf. He was a voracious reader of any book or article about World War II. Winn was in sales most of his life, selling everything from print advertising to real estate. He will be missed.



Survivors include, wife, Kimberly Olson, Athens; daughter, Caitlin Giles, Virginia; his father and stepmother, Ken and Paula Hudgins, Gainesville; siblings, Wayne Hudgins, Athens; Dawn Hudgins, Gainesville; Beth (Adam) Navage, St. Petersburg, Fla.; nephews, Jeremy Walters, Winder; Jason Walters, Rockford, Ill.; Nicholas and Aidan Navage, St. Petersburg, Fla.; and numerous other relatives. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary