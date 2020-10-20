Joseph Zappulla, Jr.
Died October 16, 2020
Mr. Joseph Zappulla, Jr. 48 of Gainesville passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 following a sudden illness at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Joey was born in Hollywood, Florida on April 21, 1972. His one of a kind personality, big heart, and willingness to help others in need are a few of the things he will be remembered for.
Joey is survived by his parents Joseph and Jaimie Zappulla, sister Lisa Z Shows (husband Steven), sister Andrea Z Stout (husband Ben), 2 nieces and a nephew.
A mass celebrating Joey's life will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
