Joshua D'andre Millsap

A celebration of Life Graveside Services for Joshua D'andre Millsap of Gainesville, will be held Saturday, November 7th, 1:00 PM at Cross Plains Baptist Church Cemetery, Gainesville, Georgia. Visitation Friday, November 6th, 1:30-8:00PM at Young's Funeral Home. Family will assemble at 12:30 noon at the cemetery. Arrangements by Young's Funeral Home, Gainesville.

