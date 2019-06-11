Feb. 21, 1984-June 2, 2019

Joshua Luke Johnson, 35, formerly of Flowery Branch, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Josh was born on February 21, 1984 in Lapeer, Michigan, to his proud parents, Ernie and Sheryl. He grew up with two amazing brothers, Jason and Caleb, who he loved to hang out and laugh with while reminiscing about all the silly, crazy things they did together.

Josh was married to the love of his life, Morgan, and together they were blessed with three beautiful children, Cloe, Alexis and Zeke, who he loved to the moon and back. His family was everything to him.

Josh worked hard his entire life, and loved his job at NAK Kiln Services, as a Millwright. He was proud to be part of such an amazing work family.

Josh had a great sense of humor and brought laughter and good times to all those around him. He will be forever missed by his wife, Morgan, of Elberton, daughters Cloe and Alexis, and son, Zeke, as well as his parents, Ernie and Sheryl Johnson of Flowery Branch; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jason and Sarah Johnson of Jefferson, Caleb and Kayla Johnson of Alto; nieces and nephews, Lauren, Jase and Ryleigh Johnson; grandparents, Willis and Patricia Gepfrey of Lapeer, Michigan; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and special friends, Steve Hamza, K.M.F. Brown and Patrick Gepfrey (cousin) of NAK Kiln Services of Gainesville.

Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019 in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home with inurnment following at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Rev Stephen Guthrie will officiate.

Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on June 11, 2019