Joshua Lynn "Josh" Payne
Joshua Lynn Payne
Died August 6, 2020
Joshua "Josh" Lynn Payne, age 34, of Cumming, died Thursday, August 6th. Funeral service will be held Monday, August 10th at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens in Cumming.. The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 10, 2020.
