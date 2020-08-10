Joshua Lynn Payne

Died August 6, 2020

Joshua "Josh" Lynn Payne, age 34, of Cumming, died Thursday, August 6th. Funeral service will be held Monday, August 10th at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens in Cumming.. The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

