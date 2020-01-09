|
|
Joshua Terpstra Barry, age 59, passed away January 5, after an extended illness. He was born in Long Beach, California and raised in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was an avid Tony Stewart fan! He is survived by his mother, Celeste Barry, brother Patrick, sister Deanna as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and a best friend Lisa Presley. There will be a private family service at a later date. The Dahlonega Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of these arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 9, 2020