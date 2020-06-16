Josiah Leon Hutchins
Died June 14, 2020
Josiah Leon Hutchins, Infant, died Sunday, June 14. Graveside services are scheduled for 11 am, Wednesday, June 17 at Nails Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 16, 2020.