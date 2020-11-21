Joyce Ann Ferrell

Died November 13, 2020.

Joyce Ann Ferrell, 81, of Jonesboro died on Friday, November 13th. Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 17th at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. Interment followed at North Atlanta Memorial Park. The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.



