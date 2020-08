Juan Carlos Galvan Arellano

Died August 17, 2020

Juan Carlos Galvan Arellano of Cumming, died August 17th. Visitation will be held at McDonald and Son Funeral Home on Monday, August 24 from 5:00 – 9:00PM. The funeral service will be held at Church of the Good Shepherd on Tuesday, August 25th at 1:00PM. Graveside Service will be held at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, August 25th. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.

