Juan "DJ" Duran

Juan "DJ" Duran, age 68, of Gainesville, Ga, originally of Midland, Texas, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at Braselton Church of God of Prophecy, on Ednaville Road, on May 4 at 2 p.m.
He is preceded in death by his parents Francisco and Anna Maria (Jaquez) Duran. He will be greatly missed by his wife Darlene (Blackwell) Duran; daughters and sons-in-law April and Walter J. Singleton, Melinda and Timothy Lark, and Rebecca Duran and Robert L. Bennett; 16 precious grandchildren; and brother and sister-in-law Enerio and Susan Duran.
On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 201 Morningside Drive, Buford, Ga 30518. 770-945-9999.

Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Buford
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 26, 2019
