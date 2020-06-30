Juan Pablo Labastida
Juan Pablo Labastida
Died June 25, 2020
Juan Pablo Labastida, 41, of Gainesville, died Thursday, June 25. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3 at St. John Paul II Catholic Mission. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
