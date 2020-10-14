Juanita Thurmond Hardigree

Died Sunday, October 11, 2020

Juanita Thurmond Hardigree, 90, of Flowery Branch, died on Sunday, October 11th. Funeral services are Wednesday, October 14th at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment follows at Friendship Community Baptist Church Cemetery in Buford. The family received friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 13th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store