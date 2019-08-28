|
|
Judge Newman Farmer, Jr., age 88, of Gainesville, passed away Tuesday August 27, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Farmer was born January 28, 1931 in Hall County to the late Judge Newman Farmer, Sr & Harriett Kate Whiteside Farmer. He was retired as a supervisor after 37 years of service with Ralston Purina. He served his Country in the United States Marine Corp. He was a member of Sugar Hill Baptist Church in Gainesville and was preceded in death by his wife, Joicelyn Ravan Farmer, 3 brothers, Ed Farmer, James Farmer & Donald Farmer.
Survivors include, daughters & sons in law, Patty & Chris Morgan, Lynn & Danny Morris, son & daughter in law, Judge & Betsy Farmer, grandchildren, Stacy & Michael Roberts, Josh & Sara Morgan, Katie & Clay Hammond, Ben & Haley Morris, Taylor Farmer & Jud Farmer, III. Great grandchildren, Anthony Roberts, Julianna Roberts, Ansley Morgan, Isaac Morgan, Harper Joicelynn Hammond & Hadley Morris, sister Mildred Perkins. A number of nieces & nephews & other relatives also survive.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday in the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kevin Woody officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Those wishing may make memorial gifts to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Hospice, 2150 Limestone Parkway, Gainesville, GA 30501.
On line condolences may be made to the family at www.wardsfh.com
Ward's Funeral Home of Gainesville is honored to serve the family of Judge Newman Farmer, Jr.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 28, 2019