Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ward's Funeral Home
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5351
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ward's Funeral Home Chapel
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Ward's Funeral Home Chapel
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judge Farmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judge Newman Farmer Jr.


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judge Newman Farmer Jr. Obituary
Judge Newman Farmer, Jr., age 88, of Gainesville, passed away Tuesday August 27, 2019 at his residence.

Mr. Farmer was born January 28, 1931 in Hall County to the late Judge Newman Farmer, Sr & Harriett Kate Whiteside Farmer. He was retired as a supervisor after 37 years of service with Ralston Purina. He served his Country in the United States Marine Corp. He was a member of Sugar Hill Baptist Church in Gainesville and was preceded in death by his wife, Joicelyn Ravan Farmer, 3 brothers, Ed Farmer, James Farmer & Donald Farmer.

Survivors include, daughters & sons in law, Patty & Chris Morgan, Lynn & Danny Morris, son & daughter in law, Judge & Betsy Farmer, grandchildren, Stacy & Michael Roberts, Josh & Sara Morgan, Katie & Clay Hammond, Ben & Haley Morris, Taylor Farmer & Jud Farmer, III. Great grandchildren, Anthony Roberts, Julianna Roberts, Ansley Morgan, Isaac Morgan, Harper Joicelynn Hammond & Hadley Morris, sister Mildred Perkins. A number of nieces & nephews & other relatives also survive.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday in the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kevin Woody officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Those wishing may make memorial gifts to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Hospice, 2150 Limestone Parkway, Gainesville, GA 30501.

On line condolences may be made to the family at www.wardsfh.com

Ward's Funeral Home of Gainesville is honored to serve the family of Judge Newman Farmer, Jr.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judge's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now