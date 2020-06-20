Judy Denise Burney Hightower

Died June 18, 2020

Judy Denise Burney Hightower, age 59 of Homer, died Thursday, June 18. Graveside services are scheduled for 2 pm, Monday, June 22 at Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery. Services will be live streamed for anyone that cannot attend. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 1:30 prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

