Judy Denise (Burney) Hightower
1960 - 2020
Judy Denise Burney Hightower
Died June 18, 2020
Judy Denise Burney Hightower, age 59 of Homer, died Thursday, June 18. Graveside services are scheduled for 2 pm, Monday, June 22 at Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery. Services will be live streamed for anyone that cannot attend. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 1:30 prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
